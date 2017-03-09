Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Driver leaps from car to save elderly woman from oncoming train

NJ.com

09 Mar 2017 at 19:28 ET                   
Man jumps in front of NJ train to save elderly woman (Photo: Screen capture)

SADDLE BROOK — Dashcam video captured the dramatic rescue of an older woman who was nearly struck by a train while she was crossing railroad tracks Wednesday, WABC 7 reported. Jon Mango was inside his car when he spotted the elderly woman walking with two canes making her halting way across the tracks when the crossing…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Olbermann shreds hope of Trump becoming presidential: He only wants to ‘make his ego great again’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+