Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Erin Burnett calls out Santorum’s ‘troubling’ claim that Trump is ‘oxygen in the lungs’ of coal miners

Elizabeth Preza

29 Mar 2017 at 20:47 ET                   
Erin Burnett and Rick Santorum (Screengrab / CNN)

Rick Santorum on Wednesday made an uncomfortable comparison between Donald Trump’s approach to the coal industry and that of former president Barack Obama, telling CNN’s Erin Burnett the newly-minted president “a breath of oxygen into the lungs” of coal mining towns.

“This is a breath of oxygen into the lungs of small-town, rural communities in very depressed areas of the country,” Santorum said during a discussion on Trump’s latest executive order rolling back mining regulations.

“The analogy might have been slightly troubling, I think, to some that you just made—about lungs,” Burnett pointed out. But Santorum dug his heels in.

“You’re talking to a guy whose grandfather had black lung, so,” Santorum replied. “My grandfather was a coal miner, so I know all about this.”

“And it was, it was a deliberate analogy—to actually breathe some good air into this economy,” the 2012 presidential candidate continued. “Because the Obama administration basically suffocated this industry, basically took all the oxygen out of the mine. And with it went the miners.”

Watch the video below, via CNN:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-Trump supporter torches ‘insincere’ efforts on opioid crisis commission: ‘His words meant nothing’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+