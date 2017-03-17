WATCH: Fox host upset over anti-Trump video says Secret Service should ‘kill’ Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow

(Screenshot)

Conservatives have been freaking out over Snoop Dogg’s recent music video portraying a mock assassination of President Donald Trump. The president responded to the video on Twitter, writing, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

In a March 16 segment of Fox News’ The Five, host Kimberly Guilfoyle responded to the clip by suggesting that the Secret Service should “kill” Snoop Dogg and rapper, Bow Wow.

Bow Wow replied to the president with his own tasteless tweet, writing, “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk a** up talking sh*t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.” He later deleted it.

During the Fox segment, though, Greg Gutfeld asks Guilfoyle how the Secret Service should handle the matter. “It was an actual threat,” he said.

“Kill them?” Guilfoyle replied. “Kill them.”

“I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then,” she added.

Watch the full clip below via Media Matters: