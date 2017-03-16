Watch: Kayleigh McEnany’s incessant defense of Trump’s wiretapping claims leaves CNN panel exasperated

Kirsten Powers and Kayleigh McEnany (Photo: screen capture)

USA Today reporter Kirsten Powers rubbed her eyes in exasperation with conservative Kayleigh McEnany’s persistent need to defend President Donald Trump’s claims that his people were illegally surveilled. Just moments before, McEnany admitted that Trump was obviously incorrect in his claim former President Barack Obama wiretapped him.

“Well, Kayleigh, I don’t even understand your argument,” Powers said. “I’m trying to follow it. But, because there were leaks that somehow we’re supposed to think something happened? People leaked all through the Obama administration.”

Panelist Van Jones said that those leaks also occurred during the George W. Bush administration.

“Whether you think it’s right or wrong, it’s not something that specifically happened to him,” Powers continued. “A lot of the leaks were happening, frankly, I think, because the intelligence community is so concerned about what they believe was going on. So, I think that — I can’t quite follow the logic of it.”

McEnany explained that spying and snooping on Americans is wrong and that’s what the FBI was doing.

“But who was spied and snooped on?” Powers asked.

“Mike Flynn,” McEnany said.

“No he was not,” Powers said.

“I want to know why his conversation was transcribed,” McEnany said.

“Kayleigh, this is –” Powers said rubbing her eyes. “The New York Times reporter has been on here saying this was not — this was collected, it seems, while they were surveiling the Russian ambassador.”

“What crime was Mike Flynn committing when –” McEnany continued talking over her. “When you stumble upon an American citizen conversation, you stop unless there’s evidence of a crime.” She went on to demand evidence of a crime.

It’s now been revealed that Mike Flynn got $30,000 from Russia while working for the U.S. government, which is illegal.

Watch the full discussion below: