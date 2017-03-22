WATCH: Schiff implores Nunes to decide if he’s head of the Intel Committee or a ‘surrogate for the White House’

(Screenshot)

On Wednesday afternoon, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) addressed House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes briefing President Donald Trump on the committee’s investigation of surveillance of the Trump team.

In a brutal statement, Schiff wrote that he has “grave concerns” that “a credible investigation cannot be conducted” since Nunes tipped off the president to the investigation’s findings.

During a Wednesday evening press conference, Schiff called Nunes’ decision to brief Trump “deeply troubling,” adding that it “impedes our ability to do this investigation the way we should.”

“The chairman will need to decide whether he is the chairman of an independent investigation into conduct, which includes allegations of potential coordination between the Trump Campaign and the Russians,” Schiff said, “or if he’s going to act as a surrogate of the White House, because he can’t do both.”

“And unfortunately, I think the actions of today throw great doubt into the ability of both the chairman and the committee to conduct the investigation the way it ought to be conducted,” he said.

Watch below.