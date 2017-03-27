‘We won’t stop fighting’: New York’s top lawman defiant in the face of Sessions’ sanctuary cities threat

New York Attorney Gen. Eric Schneiderman (Shutterstock.com)

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman has responded to the federal government’s threats over so-called sanctuary cities.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday warned that the Justice Department could hold back federal grants to cities that refuse to participate in federal immigration enforcement operations.

“Despite what Attorney General Sessions implied this afternoon, state and local governments and law enforcement have broad authority under the Constitution to not participate in federal immigration enforcement,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

“As my office’s legal guidance makes clear, President Trump lacks the constitutional authority to broadly cut off funding to states and cities just because they have lawfully acted to protect immigrant families.

“Public safety depends on trust between law enforcement and those they bravely serve; yet, again and again, President Trump’s draconian policies only serve to undercut that trust,” Schneiderman continued.

“My office will continue to ensure local governments have the tools they need to legally protect their immigrant communities – and we won’t stop fighting to beat back President Trump’s un-American immigration policies.”

Schneiderman’s press secretary summarized the response as: “Oh hell no.”