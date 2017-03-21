‘We’ve got Obamacare done’: Sean Spicer seems to believe the GOP health care bill is already law

Sean Spicer (screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested this week that the repeal and replace of Obamacare was “done” and that President Donald Trump was well on his way to successfully enacting his agenda.

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Spicer was asked if the president would get around to reforming the tax code in the near future.

“We’re well on our way to seeing this agenda done,” the press secretary insisted. “The president has rolled out the budget, which I think reaffirmed his commitment to fiscal austerity and to the priorities he set out of defending this country, making the increases in national defense and homeland security that he promised.”

“We’ve got Obamacare done. On immigration, executive order-wise,” he added. “I think that when you’re doing big things, tax reform — I mean, health care is a fifth of the economy. That’s no small feat. And I think in terms of what you’ve seen so far, going through three committees, moving along, the Senate ready to take it up. His pick of Neil Gorsuch [for Supreme Court], the agenda is moving along at a very brisk pace in terms of what his priorities were and where I think we’re headed.”

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Republican health care bill on Thursday.

