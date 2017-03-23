Quantcast

‘What do the Russians have on Trump?’: Bernie Sanders demands more information on the FBI investigation

Elizabeth Preza

23 Mar 2017 at 16:41 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Thursday pressed for more information on the ongoing FBI investigation into possible collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russian officials, asking why the president “has nothing but nice things to say about” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What do the Russians have on Mr. Trump?” Sanders asked.

Sanders has been an active critic of the Trump administration, though he’s promised to work with the president on areas of common ground, including infrastructure. Recent developments in the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election seems to have soured any semblance of good will between the men.

