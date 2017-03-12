‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’: Twitter rips GOP lawmaker for racist ‘somebody else’s babies’ tweet

Steve King speaks to MSNBC (screen grab)

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-IA) retweeted a link to a post by the far-right newspaper Voice of Europe featuring an image of Dutch white supremacist Geert Wilders, who is running for his country’s parliament.

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” wrote King.

Wilders is known for his violent antipathy toward Muslims and for his People’s Party for Freedom (PVV) is a haven for white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other fringe elements of the Netherlands’ far right.

After King posted the tweet — and former KKK leader David Duke retweeted it — Twitter moved in to mock, deride and chastise the congressman for spreading propaganda from one of Europe’s most virulently racist public figures.

@SteveKingIA So refreshing to see that the American tradition of racism is still alive and well in Iowa. Civilization restored. FU — Raxy Nickels (@yaheresthething) March 12, 2017

NBD, just former KKK Imperial Wizard David Duke endorsing Congressman @SteveKingIA's call for racial purity. pic.twitter.com/225kHU30UW — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) March 12, 2017

@TUSK81 @SteveKingIA one can only hope that evolution takes care of white supremacists. And quickly. — Marta (@martapejm) March 12, 2017

@SteveKingIA At first I was like, "Did @StephenKing start boozing again?", then clicked through, just to find a neo-Nazi shitheel. Phew! — PunterSJohnson (@PunterSJohnson) March 12, 2017

In case you didn't know that IA rep Steve King is a fucking Nazi https://t.co/OnNReP6SFL — victoria sandwich (@ashesinyourhair) March 12, 2017

@SteveKingIA My two babies are Irish-Chinese. Do they meet your standards, or do you need 100% white? — Jamie Eisenhart (@jamieei) March 12, 2017

This is a US Congressman. White supremacy & grotesque nativism have snaked their way back into the public square. You're not paranoid. https://t.co/oD5rOvKCOM — Mike Makowsky (@mikemakowsky) March 12, 2017

@mikemakowsky Steve King has always been a bigot though. But now it's gone mainstream. — Wafa Hakim Orman (@wafa1024) March 12, 2017

Dear Representative Steve King: These are my two babies. –Representative Ted Lieu pic.twitter.com/MHU21jJUrY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 12, 2017

@SteveKingIA What the fuck is wrong with you? — Janet Morris (@janersm) March 12, 2017

@SteveKingIA Just put your white hood on and retake your profile photo and be done with it. — Amaré D. (@amaredecree) March 12, 2017