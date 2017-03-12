Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’: Twitter rips GOP lawmaker for racist ‘somebody else’s babies’ tweet

David Ferguson

12 Mar 2017 at 17:24 ET                   
Steve King speaks to MSNBC (screen grab)

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-IA) retweeted a link to a post by the far-right newspaper Voice of Europe featuring an image of Dutch white supremacist Geert Wilders, who is running for his country’s parliament.

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” wrote King.

Wilders is known for his violent antipathy toward Muslims and for his People’s Party for Freedom (PVV) is a haven for white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other fringe elements of the Netherlands’ far right.

After King posted the tweet — and former KKK leader David Duke retweeted it — Twitter moved in to mock, deride and chastise the congressman for spreading propaganda from one of Europe’s most virulently racist public figures.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump administration trying to halt landmark climate change lawsuit that could thwart changes at the EPA
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+