White House accuses MSNBC of violating the law over Maddow Trump tax reveal

The White House on Tuesday accused MSNBC of “violating the law” in a “desperate” ratings push after host Rachel Maddow tweeted that her nightly program has acquired a portion of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“You know you’re desperate for ratings when you are wiling to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” a White House statement read ahead of Maddow’s bombshell report.

“Despite [Trump’s] substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the White House warned. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the president will focus on his, which includes tax reforms that will benefit all Americans.”

Read the full statement below, via CNN’s Jim Acosta (@Acosta):