White House budget director: Don’t like Trumpcare? ‘Figure out a way to change the state’ you live in

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney (Screen cap).

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney went on CBS on Friday morning to sell Americans on the Republicans’ health care plan, where he said that Americans who were unhappy with the choice of plans being offered by Trumpcare should “figure out a way to change the state” they live in.

When asked by host Alex Wagner about how Trumpcare could possibly offer Americans a better choice than the Affordable Care Act when it stripped requirements for insurers to cover prescription drugs, emergency room visits, and preventative services, Mulvaney responded that control over all those sorts of regulations would be sent back to the state level.

“If you live in a state that wants to mandate maternity coverage for everybody, including 60-year-old women, that’s fine,” Mulvaney said.

“What about a state that doesn’t do that?” Wagner asked.

“Then you can figure out a way to change the state you live in,” Mulvaney replied.

Wagner seemed taken aback and asked Mulvaney if he was suggesting Americans should move to different states if they can’t find a health plan that covers maternity care.

“No,” he replied. “They should try to changed their own state legislatures and state laws. Why do we look to the federal government to fix our local problems?”

Watch the whole exchange below.