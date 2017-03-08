Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Women are leading the way in HIV research

STAT

08 Mar 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
An AIDS activist lights candles placed in the shape of a red ribbon on World Aids Day in Manila on December 1, 2012 via AFP

There is a saying in South Africa: Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo. You strike the women, you strike the rock. On International Women’s Day, we want to celebrate the strong women who have always been at the heart of fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic. For more than 35 years, women have modeled strength and resilience as researchers, nurses…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Obama’s press secretary slaps down Spicer’s claim that wiretapping evidence ‘above my pay grade’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+