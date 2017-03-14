Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘You, sir, shut up’: GOP congressman demands constituent stop complaining about violence against women

David Edwards

14 Mar 2017 at 09:05 ET                   
Joe Barton argues with constiuent at town hall (YouTube)

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) told a man to shut up after he disagreed with the congressman’s vote against the Violence Against Women Act.

At a rowdy town hall in Frost, Texas last week, one constituent asked Barton to work with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) to sponsor legislation combating violence against women,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Given your voting record opposing legislation protecting women from violence, will you make a commitment to us today, make a promise that you will reach out to Congresswoman Jackie Speier and work with her to see this bill successfully through Congress?” the man said.

Barton explained that he voted against the bill because he believes violence against women is a “state issue, not a federal issue.”

The answer earned the congressman boos from the audience.

“Violence against women, that’s a national issue!” one member of the audience shouted. “That’s an issue that impacts everyone everywhere, not only in this country, but everywhere!”

“You, sir, shut up,” Barton snapped, pointing his finger at that man.

The command, however, had the opposite effect on the audience.

“You don’t tell anybody to shut up!” the constituent shouted back. “You work for us!”

Watch the video below from YouTube.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s a disaster’: Chase Bank chief economist tears Trumpcare to pieces on CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+