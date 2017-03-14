‘You, sir, shut up’: GOP congressman demands constituent stop complaining about violence against women

Joe Barton argues with constiuent at town hall (YouTube)

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) told a man to shut up after he disagreed with the congressman’s vote against the Violence Against Women Act.

At a rowdy town hall in Frost, Texas last week, one constituent asked Barton to work with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) to sponsor legislation combating violence against women,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Given your voting record opposing legislation protecting women from violence, will you make a commitment to us today, make a promise that you will reach out to Congresswoman Jackie Speier and work with her to see this bill successfully through Congress?” the man said.

Barton explained that he voted against the bill because he believes violence against women is a “state issue, not a federal issue.”

The answer earned the congressman boos from the audience.

“Violence against women, that’s a national issue!” one member of the audience shouted. “That’s an issue that impacts everyone everywhere, not only in this country, but everywhere!”

“You, sir, shut up,” Barton snapped, pointing his finger at that man.

The command, however, had the opposite effect on the audience.

“You don’t tell anybody to shut up!” the constituent shouted back. “You work for us!”

