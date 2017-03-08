Quantcast

‘You think it’s acceptable to grab their p*ssies’: Internet trashes Trump’s cynical Women’s Day tribute

Brad Reed

08 Mar 2017 at 07:20 ET                   
Donald Trump at a rally in Ottumwa, Iowa (Evan Guest/Flickr)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a tribute to International Women’s Day on his Twitter feed, and it was met with instant ridicule and disgust from across the web.

The president, who is notorious for making sexist remarks and was even infamously caught on camera bragging about grabbing women’s genitals, wrote on Twitter that he has “tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.” He also asked his fellow Americans to join him in “honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

Given his past words and actions, many Twitter users reacted with instant mockery of the president’s supposed “tremendous respect” for women.

Some top reactions follow below.

