‘You think it’s acceptable to grab their p*ssies’: Internet trashes Trump’s cynical Women’s Day tribute

President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a tribute to International Women’s Day on his Twitter feed, and it was met with instant ridicule and disgust from across the web.

The president, who is notorious for making sexist remarks and was even infamously caught on camera bragging about grabbing women’s genitals, wrote on Twitter that he has “tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.” He also asked his fellow Americans to join him in “honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”

Given his past words and actions, many Twitter users reacted with instant mockery of the president’s supposed “tremendous respect” for women.

Some top reactions follow below.

@realDonaldTrump Sure, 45. You respect them SO much you think it's acceptable to grab their pussies because you're famous. You're a pig. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Was calling Megyn Kelley a "news bimbo" showing her tremendous respect? — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You honoring women is like Michael Vick honoring dogs. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump How will you be honoring women today, Donald? Buying married women furniture in hopes of having sex with them perhaps? — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump yet you and your cronies want to pass a healthcare bill that takes away all of our basic care. Go fuck yourself, sir. — BernadetteGiacomazzo (@berngiacomazzo) March 8, 2017