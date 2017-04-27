‘A one man gas chamber’: Here’s why neo-Nazis love Bill O’Reilly’s replacement – Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson (screen grab)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson doesn’t identify as a neo-Nazi — but the neo-Nazi movement absolutely loves him and his show.

Media Matters notes that many of the leading figures in the white nationalist movement openly celebrated when they learned that Carlson would be taking over for Bill O’Reilly’s time slot on Fox News.

Even though Carlson doesn’t talk about “white genocide” conspiracy theories on his show, many members of the white nationalist movement appreciate the dripping disdain he regularly shows toward women and people of color.

“The key to his success is that he destroys people everyone hates,” Daily Stormer writer Eric Striker recently explained. “He mocks and berates an assembly line of Jewish liars, literally laughing at the absurdity of their canned talking points about everything from immigration to Russia to trannies.”

Conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, meanwhile, described Carlson’s ascent as a “huge win for America,” while the neo-Nazi website InfoStormer described Carlson as “a one man gas chamber who gasses Jews and feminists on a nightly basis.”

And finally, Media Matters quotes alt-right psychology professor Kevin MacDonald, who believes that Carlson is “far edgier and less cuckservative” than O’Reilly, while also praising him for maintaining some mainstream appeal despite being “red-pilled,” which is the neo-Nazi code word for someone who has seen the truth about the superiority of the white race.