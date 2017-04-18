Activist bloodied in brawl at protest ahead of white supremacist’s Auburn University speech

Activist bloodied ahead of Richard Spencer speech.

Protests at Auburn University turned violent on Tuesday as critics and supporters of white supremacist Richard Spencer clashed ahead of his planned speech there, AL.com reports.

Spencer spoke Tuesday night after a federal judge issued a court order requiring Auburn University allow the white supremacist to speak after originally cancelling the even due to safety concerns.

“This afternoon, a federal judge ruled that Auburn must allow Spencer to speak in the Foy Auditorium tonight,” the university said in a statement. “It is now more important than ever that we respond in a way that is peaceful, respectful, and maintains civil discourse.”

Prior to the speech, protestors and counter-protestors gathered outside the auditorium where Spencer was set to speak. One conservative identified as Chad, told AL.com he wore a helmet in case “the other side” starts throwing rocks. Though most of the protestors were peaceful, at least one fight broke out, resulting in at least one arrest.

During his speech, Spencer claimed “a major victory for the alt-right.”

Watch the video below, via AL.com: