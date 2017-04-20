AG Sessions: 9th circuit judge on ‘island in the Pacific’ shouldn’t be able to overrule Trump orders

Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, chief lawyer of the United States government, continued the Trump administration’s relentless attacks on the judicial branch, insisting he’s “amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific” has the Constitutional authority to block Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Sessions was referring to a federal judge in Hawaii, who last month issued a nationwide restraining order against Trump’s immigration ban, which blocked travel from six countries and indefinitely suspended the admission of Syrian refugees.

“We’ve got cases moving in the very, very liberal Ninth Circuit, who, they’ve been hostile to the order,” AG Sessions said, according to CNN’s KFILE. “We won a case in Virginia recently that was a nicely-written order that just demolished, I thought, all the arguments that some of the other people have been making.”

“We are confident that the President will prevail on appeal and particularly in the Supreme Court, if not the Ninth Circuit,” he continued. “So this is a huge matter. I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.”

Session expressed his disbelief over the functioning of the United States government Tuesday night on “The Mark Levin Show,” while discussing Trump’s executive orders.

Sessions said Trump, “having seen some of these really weird interpretations” of his executive orders, is “more understanding now that we need judges who follow the law, not make law.”

“The judges don’t get to psychoanalyze the President to see if the order he issues is lawful,” Sessions said. “It’s either lawful or it’s not.”

Sessions also heaped praise on recently-appointed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, as well as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, insisting they’re “people who serve under the law.”

“They honor it and don’t try to remake it as they’d like it to be,” Sessions said.

Listen to the audio below, via CNN’s KFile: