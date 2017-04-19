Alex Jones has been formally diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder: doctor

Conservative radio host Alex Jones on June 18, 2015. [YouTube]

A doctor who served as a witness at Alex Jones’ custody trial on Wednesday said that the popular right-wing conspiracy theorist had been diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

While being cross-examined by Bobby Newman, the attorney for ex-wife Kelly Jones, Dr. Alissa Sherry acknowledged that Alex Jones had NPD, a psychological disorder that the Mayo Clinic describes as a condition where people have “an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others.”

Sherry, who served as the case manager for Jones’ family therapy sessions, testified that a diagnosis for NPD was present in Jones’ case file when she first started working with him. She also said that Jones’ narcissism might explain an incident in which he yelled at his own daughter for wearing a special walking boot on her foot after she broke her toe.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Sherry confirmed that Jones would regularly take off his shirt during therapy sessions — and she said it was the only time she could recall a patient stripping off clothes in the middle of therapy.

Jones is currently in the middle of a bitter battle with his ex-wife over custody of the couple’s three children.