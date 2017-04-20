Alex Jones tells jury his marijuana has gotten too strong — and says George Soros is to blame

Brad Reed 20 Apr 2017 at 14:11 ET

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday told a jury that he believes George Soros is somehow behind a plot to make the effects of smoking marijuana stronger than ever before.

As reported by BuzzFeed’s Charlie Warzel, Jones was asked about his drug and alcohol use by attorney Bobby Newman, who is representing Jones’ ex-wife Kelly in the custody battle over the couple’s three children.

During his testimony, Jones claimed that he smoked marijuana once a year to “monitor its strength,” and he claimed that its gotten progressively stronger over the years — and he thinks that George Soros is somehow involved.

.@RealAlexJones @StephenAtHome @glennbeck Jones talks about marijuana use says he tests it yearly to "monitor its strength" says it's too strong now, blames George Soros for that. — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 20, 2017

“George Soros has brain damaged a lot of people,” Jones said, according to reporter Texas Monthly reporter Dan Solomon.

That was in regards to marijuana, which Jones says he smokes once a year to test potency. When questioned, says police do it the same way — dan solo (@dansolomon) April 20, 2017

Elsewhere in his testimony, Jones told the jury that eating large bowls of chili had adverse affects on his ability to remember things, although he said that he made sure to not eat a large bowl of chili before appearing in court on Thursday.

.@RealAlexJones @StephenAtHome @glennbeck @joerogan Full mind eraser chili deposition quote: atty: "does chili affect your memory?"

Jones: "big bowl of chili sure does yeah" — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 20, 2017