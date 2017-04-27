Ana Navarro eviscerates Jesse Watters for Ivanka sex joke: People need to ‘start paying the consequences’

Margaret Hoover and Ana Navarro appear on CNN (screen grab)

CNN contributors Ana Navarro and Margaret Hoover on Thursday reacted to Fox News host Jesse Watters’ inappropriate sexual comments about Ivanka Trump and agreed that it was a reflection of the network’s sexist culture.

Watters, who is a protege of disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, suggestively remarked earlier this week that he “liked the way” Ivanka Trump was holding a microphone.

Hoover noted that she had worked at Fox News and thought Watters was a “great guy,” but added, “There is a cohort of men that hang out in political circles that talk like this and they think that’s okay.”

“But he was on the air!” CNN host Brooke Baldwin said, interrupting Hoover’s defense of the “locker room talk.”

Navarro sighed.

“I’m obviously not blonde enough or skinny enough to have ever worked at Fox News so I don’t know Jesse Watters personally,” she explained. “I almost can’t believe it. I hate talking about other people in the media. But this is about sexual harassment, this is about sexual innuendos. This is about much more than a media story.”

“It’s a story about constant inappropriateness coming out of Fox News in particular,” she continued. “And it blows the mind that a moment when there is so much scrutiny on this particular issue, in that particular network, somebody would think that it is okay to make a double entendre joke.”

Navarro compared Watters dubious denial of the remarks to President Donald Trump’s denial after he made menstruation remarks about former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

“We all know that’s not the case,” the CNN contributor insisted. “And we need to call people who do this on that.”

“I wonder about women over at Fox,” Baldwin said. “And if this is something that trickles out over a television moment on live national TV, that just makes me wonder what happens in offices, what happens when cameras aren’t rolling?”

“The culture is going to change when people start paying the consequences for inappropriate behavior,” Navarro concluded.

Watch the video below from CNN, broadcast April 27, 2017.