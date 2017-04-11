Anne Frank Center: Trump ‘must fire Sean Spicer now for engaging in Holocaust denial’

Sean Spicer answers questions in the White House James S. Brady Press Briefing Room (CNN/screen grab)

The Anne Frank Center on Tuesday called for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to be fired after he asserted that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

At Tuesday’s press briefing, President Donald Trump’s chief spokesperson had suggested that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s Sarin gas attacks on his own people were worse than the crimes committed by Hitler.

“Someone as despicable as Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer opined. He later acknowledged that gas chambers were used in concentration camps but insisted that Hitler “was not using his gas on his own people the same way Assad was.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Anne Frank Center said that President Trump “must fire Sean Spicer now for engaging in Holocaust denial.”

“On Passover no less, Sean Spicer has engaged in Holocaust denial,” Anne Frank Center Executive Director Steven Goldstein lamented, “the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death.”

“Spicer’s statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary,” Goldstein added. “Sean Spicer lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once.”