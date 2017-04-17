Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Arkansas court halts first two of eight planned April executions

Reuters

17 Apr 2017 at 17:41 ET                   
(Photo: Wikipedia)

The Arkansas Supreme Court halted two executions hours before they were scheduled to take place on Monday, as the state battled in various courts to carry out a plan that originally called for a record eight executions over 11 days in April.

In a split decision, the state’s highest court halted the executions of convicted murderers Don Davis and Bruce Ward, who have spent over 20 years each on death row. Lawyers for the inmates had raised questions about their mental competency.

“The Attorney General is considering options as to how to proceed,” Judd Deere, a spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said in a statement.

Arkansas had asked a U.S. appeals court earlier on Monday to allow the eight executions before the state’s lethal-injection drugs expire at the end of April. In its filing, Arkansas said a lower court abused its discretion when it blocked the state from carrying out its plan to put the inmates to death this month.

(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton shouted down by angry town hall crowd for defending Trump hiding his tax returns
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+