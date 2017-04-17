Arkansas court halts first two of eight planned April executions

The Arkansas Supreme Court halted two executions hours before they were scheduled to take place on Monday, as the state battled in various courts to carry out a plan that originally called for a record eight executions over 11 days in April.

In a split decision, the state’s highest court halted the executions of convicted murderers Don Davis and Bruce Ward, who have spent over 20 years each on death row. Lawyers for the inmates had raised questions about their mental competency.

“The Attorney General is considering options as to how to proceed,” Judd Deere, a spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said in a statement.

Arkansas had asked a U.S. appeals court earlier on Monday to allow the eight executions before the state’s lethal-injection drugs expire at the end of April. In its filing, Arkansas said a lower court abused its discretion when it blocked the state from carrying out its plan to put the inmates to death this month.

(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)