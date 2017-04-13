At rowdy town hall, GOP Rep declares Sean Spicer ‘needs to go’

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) speaks at a town hall (Screengrab)

Faced with a rowdy constituency at a town hall on Wednesday, Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) told the crowd White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer “needs to go” after his controversial comparison of Adolf Hitler and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to hundreds at a town hall in Aurora, Coffman fielded questions for two hours from questioners hoping he’d flex his muscles against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Coffman was often defiant in the face of the predominantly liberal crowd, the Denver Post reports. At one point, when asked if he will oppose the president at every turn, Coffman complained about partisanship to a group of jeering constituents.

“Those of you on the extreme left will never be satisfied,” Coffman lamented.

But he held no bars about calling for Spicer’s dismissal.

Responding to the White House press secretary’s much-maligned blunder Tuesday—wherein he declared Hitler “didn’t even sink” as low as Assad in using chemical weapons against his own people (a demonstrably false claim Spicer later apologized for)—Coffman suggested Trump should replace Spicer.

“He needs to go,” Coffman said. “He’s not serving the president well.”

