Australia ex-foreign minister blisters Trump: ‘The most psychologically ill-equipped president in history’

Australian Foreign Minister Gareth Evans (screen grab)

Former Australian Foreign Minister Gareth Evans said this week must reduce its dependency on the U.S. due to President Donald Trump’s tendency for irrational behavior and the recent missile strikes on Syria.

In a speech to Australia’s National Press Club, Evans called “manifestly the most ill-informed, under-prepared, ethically challenged and psychologically ill-equipped president in US history,” according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Personally driven by instinct and impulse, unhampered by knowledge or judgement, he has led an administration acting so far manifestly on the basis of postures, not of policies,” Evans observed, adding that the U.S. president could not be trusted to deliver “consistent, coherent, constructive and cohesive outcomes over the next four years.”

According to the foreign minister, the solution is for Australia to place more reliance on itself and its partners in Asia.

“We should have learned that lesson after Iraq in 2003,” Evans declared.

