Australia ex-foreign minister blisters Trump: ‘The most psychologically ill-equipped president in history’

David Edwards

13 Apr 2017 at 11:00 ET                   
Australian Foreign Minister Gareth Evans (screen grab)

Former Australian Foreign Minister Gareth Evans said this week must reduce its dependency on the U.S. due to President Donald Trump’s tendency for irrational behavior and the recent missile strikes on Syria.

In a speech to Australia’s National Press Club, Evans called “manifestly the most ill-informed, under-prepared, ethically challenged and psychologically ill-equipped president in US history,” according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Personally driven by instinct and impulse, unhampered by knowledge or judgement, he has led an administration acting so far manifestly on the basis of postures, not of policies,” Evans observed, adding that the U.S. president could not be trusted to deliver “consistent, coherent, constructive and cohesive outcomes over the next four years.”

According to the foreign minister, the solution is for Australia to place more reliance on itself and its partners in Asia.

“We should have learned that lesson after Iraq in 2003,” Evans declared.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
