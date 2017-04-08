Baldwin as Trump: I love my supporters — it’s like they found a finger in their chili and kept eating

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (Screen capture)

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” this week as President Donald Trump at a town hall full of voters who are starting to figure out that Trump’s policies are going to hurt them and their lives, but who still love Trump, no matter what.

One by one, voters talked about programs Trump’s budget would be taking away. One man said that the only reason his wife is able to live at home is because of the federal rehab program.

“Junked!” Trump replied. “We’re gonna get rid of it.”

He consoled the man that now his wife can live wherever she wants.

“You still love me, right?” Trump asked.

“I’m not sure,” the voter replied. “But I voted for you and you’re my president!”

“That’s why I came here, you people stand by me no matter what,” Trump said. “It’s like you found a finger in your chili but you still eat the chili cos you told everyone how much you love chili. It’s tremendous.”

A woman said her child is in an after school program (“Junked!” said Trump) and that she works two jobs for minimum wage (“Minimum wage, gone! Gone!” said Trump.) and she can’t afford a new house because her mortgage is underwater (“We’re getting rid of that, we’re getting rid of that,” he said).

“My mortgage?” she asked.

“No your house,” Trump replied. “Junked!”

But when he asked if she still loves him, the woman said, “You’re my president!”

“You guys are blowing my mind,” Trump said. “Keep eating that finger chili! I think I hear my helicopter right now.”

Watch the video, embedded below: