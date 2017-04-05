‘Bannon got cannoned!’: Gleeful internet celebrates Steve Bannon getting kicked off NSC

Steve Bannon (Screenshot)

News broke on Tuesday morning that top Trump political strategist Steve Bannon had been kicked off the National Security Council — and the internet wasted no time celebrating.

Bannon, a controversial figure who once boasted about transforming Breitbart News into a “platform for the alt-right,” has made countless enemies over the years with his attacks on both liberals and conservatives alike.

Given this, it’s not surprising that news of his ouster was greeted with lusty cheers all across Twitter. A sample of the top reactions follows below.

O Happy Day!

Mouldy, Stink-Soaked, Bag-of-Pus Nazi, Steve Bannon Has Been Removed From the National Security Councilhttps://t.co/FUDssPi4qU pic.twitter.com/SVDGCGBrgE — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) April 5, 2017

I told you: dominoes!!! Another one has fallen. Congratulations, Steve Bannon, you've proven that you are useless as well. #thedominoeffect — Dorothy Johnson (@tymina2) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon wasn't removed, he was alt-promoted. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon has been removed from the NSC and will be replaced by an angry raccoon and a YouTube commenter chosen at random. — Popehat on Tapp (@Popehat) April 5, 2017

I have removed Steve Bannon from Russia's US national security council. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) April 5, 2017

Quit the National Security Council. Got tired of giving briefings to intelligence agencies. — President Bannon (@PRESlDENTBANNON) April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon left the National Security Council because his skills as a racist anti-semitic piece of shit were needed elsewhere. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) April 5, 2017

i got like 5 notifications telling me Bannon was removed from the National Security Council and i think it temporarily cured my depression — raymond (@notmeraymond) April 5, 2017

@janschakowsky I'd prefer "Steven Bannon to be sentenced…" — Brenda Quinn (@nycquinn) April 5, 2017

Yeah their spin on Bannon is pretty bad. "Oh our National Security Advisor was a traitor so we had this Nazi keep an eye on him" https://t.co/ly8St1In6r — Corey Bulloch (@CoreyBulloch) April 5, 2017

Bannon will use all this new free time to do what he does best, make sweet love to a handle of Wild Turkey and a bucket of Carl's Jr chili — Dystopioca Pudding (@MasterofDiaspar) April 5, 2017