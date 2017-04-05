Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Bannon got cannoned!’: Gleeful internet celebrates Steve Bannon getting kicked off NSC

Brad Reed

05 Apr 2017 at 12:15 ET                   
Steve Bannon (Screenshot)

News broke on Tuesday morning that top Trump political strategist Steve Bannon had been kicked off the National Security Council — and the internet wasted no time celebrating.

Bannon, a controversial figure who once boasted about transforming Breitbart News into a “platform for the alt-right,” has made countless enemies over the years with his attacks on both liberals and conservatives alike.

Given this, it’s not surprising that news of his ouster was greeted with lusty cheers all across Twitter. A sample of the top reactions follows below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White House official offers baffling explanation: Bannon added to security council to watch over Flynn
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+