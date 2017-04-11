Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bill O’Reilly announces surprise vacation as Fox CEO mulls over ditching the host for good: report

Elizabeth Preza

11 Apr 2017 at 22:05 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly (Photo: Screen capture)

Bill O’Reilly announced Tuesday he is taking a vacation from “The O’Reilly Factor,” prompting network sources to wonder if Rupert Murdoch is poised to dump the Fox News host, New York Magazine‘s Gabriel Sherman reports.

“The assumption is that he’ll exit in a non-embarrassing way,” one Fox News staffer told Sherman. Another noted the decision is “up to the family,” meaning the Murdochs. A source said 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s son, wants O’Reilly off the air while Rupert and son Lachlan Murdoch want to keep him on the line-up.

Five women have received settlements against O’Reilly, totaling at least $13 million, the New York Times reports. More than 60 companies have pulled advertisements form “The O’Reilly Factor” since news of the settlements surfaced.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Classified docs pushed by Nunes show no evidence Obama administration wiretapped Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+