BREAKING: North Korean missile test fizzles as rocket explodes just after launch
North Korea attempted to launch a missile from the country’s east coast early on Sunday, but the launch was a failure, said the BBC.
The attempt to launch the missile comes after a week of heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S. and attempts by China to warn that the situation could blow up very quickly.
Saturday, the isolated Republic celebrated the 105th birthday of its founder Kim Il-Sung, grandfather of current leader Kim Il Sung.
The failed missile test was not a nuclear test of the type specifically warned against by President Donald Trump.
According to CNN, the missile never reached flight.
More on this story as it develops.
