BREAKING: North Korean missile test fizzles as rocket explodes just after launch

Pyongyang accused Washington of "becoming more pronounced in their moves to topple the DPRK" after the US Air Force announced on July 29 that it would upgrade its hardware on Guam by sending a B-1 bomber for the first time since April 2006 (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

North Korea attempted to launch a missile from the country’s east coast early on Sunday, but the launch was a failure, said the BBC.

The attempt to launch the missile comes after a week of heightened tensions between North Korea and the U.S. and attempts by China to warn that the situation could blow up very quickly.

Saturday, the isolated Republic celebrated the 105th birthday of its founder Kim Il-Sung, grandfather of current leader Kim Il Sung.

The failed missile test was not a nuclear test of the type specifically warned against by President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, the missile never reached flight.

More on this story as it develops.