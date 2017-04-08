BREAKING: US moves Navy strike group towards the Korean Peninsula
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The United States is moving a Navy carrier strike group towards the Korean Peninsula, a move that is likely to heighten tensions in the region amid ongoing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. (more) Credit: U.S. Navy A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that Carrier Strike Group 1…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion