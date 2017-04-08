Quantcast

BREAKING: US moves Navy strike group towards the Korean Peninsula

BNO News

08 Apr 2017 at 21:11 ET                   
USS Carl Vinson (U.S. Pacific Fleet Flickr)

The United States is moving a Navy carrier strike group towards the Korean Peninsula, a move that is likely to heighten tensions in the region amid ongoing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. (more) Credit: U.S. Navy A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that Carrier Strike Group 1…

