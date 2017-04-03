‘Business in the front, treason in the back’: Internet loses it over 1991 Devin Nunes yearbook photo

Devin Nunes (Twitter)

A Los Angeles Times profile published on Monday featured a high school yearbook photo of Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chairman currently at the center of a firestorm surrounding the committee’s investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election.

The picture featured Nunes rocking a mullet, complete with a white turtleneck and patterned sweater, garnering a plethora of responses online, with many users poking fun at high school Nunes’ classic ’90’s era look:

.@cathleendecker High School Devin Nunes gave out his mixtape every day outside school and challenged haters to freestyle battles. Def listened to Snow pic.twitter.com/HzOOBaRSVm — Amir Nasr (@amir_anasr) April 3, 2017

Devin Nunes must resign now, but only because of thishttps://t.co/gJCR45RVkP — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 3, 2017

Devin Nunes, class of ’91 “Business in the front, treason in the back.” pic.twitter.com/8cG83y1Gcz — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 3, 2017

Barber: “What do you want bro?”

Nunes: “You know Kajagoogoo?”

Barber: “Say no more fam” https://t.co/dyxtfrnzDD — Sƈσƚƚ Lαραƚιɳҽ (@scottgum) April 3, 2017

Devin Nunes in high school is 1995 Jaromir Jagr. pic.twitter.com/HnVKJr6Dwg — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) April 3, 2017

While the photo was ripe for mockery, some users found Nunes circa 1999 to be oddly relatable.

Nunes with the John Hughes movie extra swag https://t.co/p82JXcfSzc pic.twitter.com/KogrVMPRC2 — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) April 3, 2017

the only nice thing i’ll ever say about Nunes, but that’s a rad 1991 look. https://t.co/yCuw2uUluq — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) April 3, 2017