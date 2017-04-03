‘Business in the front, treason in the back’: Internet loses it over 1991 Devin Nunes yearbook photo
A Los Angeles Times profile published on Monday featured a high school yearbook photo of Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chairman currently at the center of a firestorm surrounding the committee’s investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election.
The picture featured Nunes rocking a mullet, complete with a white turtleneck and patterned sweater, garnering a plethora of responses online, with many users poking fun at high school Nunes’ classic ’90’s era look:
Holy Devin Nunes (via @melmason) pic.twitter.com/vUOv8eLzf8
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) April 3, 2017
Devin Nunes.
1991.
You can’t unsee it. https://t.co/Q24Jgp9LUo pic.twitter.com/CFX1c5VyyS
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 3, 2017
.@cathleendecker High School Devin Nunes gave out his mixtape every day outside school and challenged haters to freestyle battles. Def listened to Snow pic.twitter.com/HzOOBaRSVm
— Amir Nasr (@amir_anasr) April 3, 2017
Devin Nunes must resign now, but only because of thishttps://t.co/gJCR45RVkP
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 3, 2017
Devin Nunes, class of ’91
“Business in the front, treason in the back.” pic.twitter.com/8cG83y1Gcz
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 3, 2017
Barber: “What do you want bro?”
Nunes: “You know Kajagoogoo?”
Barber: “Say no more fam” https://t.co/dyxtfrnzDD
— Sƈσƚƚ Lαραƚιɳҽ (@scottgum) April 3, 2017
Devin Nunes in high school is 1995 Jaromir Jagr. pic.twitter.com/HnVKJr6Dwg
— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) April 3, 2017
While the photo was ripe for mockery, some users found Nunes circa 1999 to be oddly relatable.
Nunes with the John Hughes movie extra swag https://t.co/p82JXcfSzc pic.twitter.com/KogrVMPRC2
— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) April 3, 2017
the only nice thing i’ll ever say about Nunes, but that’s a rad 1991 look. https://t.co/yCuw2uUluq
— Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) April 3, 2017
Devin Nunes’s high school haircut was absolutely glorioushttps://t.co/YN6guXerOJ pic.twitter.com/OjD4KWC2Wm
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 3, 2017