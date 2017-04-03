Quantcast

‘Business in the front, treason in the back’: Internet loses it over 1991 Devin Nunes yearbook photo

Elizabeth Preza

03 Apr 2017 at 16:42 ET                   
Devin Nunes (Twitter)

A Los Angeles Times profile published on Monday featured a high school yearbook photo of Devin Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee chairman currently at the center of a firestorm surrounding the committee’s investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election.

The picture featured Nunes rocking a mullet, complete with a white turtleneck and patterned sweater, garnering a plethora of responses online, with many users poking fun at high school Nunes’ classic ’90’s era look:

While the photo was ripe for mockery, some users found Nunes circa 1999 to be oddly relatable.

