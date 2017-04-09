Busted: Former Miss Montana admits calling her autistic students ‘monsters’ and ‘psychopaths’ on Twitter

Sheridan Tihista (Twitter)

A special education teacher in West Fargo, North Dakota is defending herself for mocking autistic students on social media.

WDAY reported that former Miss Montana Sheridan Tihista admitted that she is the owner of a Twitter account that shared hateful messages about special ed students.

“Writing a research paper about parenting struggles of kids with autism and instead of writing ‘mothers’ I wrote ‘monsters’ #samething,” she tweeted last week.

Sheridan joked that teaching autistic students was easy because she did not have to update her classroom routines because “we loooove routines!”

In another tweet, she called one of her students a “borderline psychopath.”

Sheridan made her Twitter account private on Friday, but it was accessible to anyone prior to that.

The former beauty queen confirmed to WDAY that she was the author of the offensive tweets.

“My tweets may have been distasteful but don’t illustrate what kind of educator I am,” she said in a text message to the station.

A spokesperson for the West Fargo school system said that officials were reviewing Sheridan’s tweets.