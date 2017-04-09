Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Busted: Former Miss Montana admits calling her autistic students ‘monsters’ and ‘psychopaths’ on Twitter

David Edwards

09 Apr 2017 at 09:15 ET                   
Sheridan Tihista (Twitter)

A special education teacher in West Fargo, North Dakota is defending herself for mocking autistic students on social media.

WDAY reported that former Miss Montana Sheridan Tihista admitted that she is the owner of a Twitter account that shared hateful messages about special ed students.

“Writing a research paper about parenting struggles of kids with autism and instead of writing ‘mothers’ I wrote ‘monsters’ #samething,” she tweeted last week.

Sheridan joked that teaching autistic students was easy because she did not have to update her classroom routines because “we loooove routines!”

In another tweet, she called one of her students a “borderline psychopath.”

Sheridan made her Twitter account private on Friday, but it was accessible to anyone prior to that.

The former beauty queen confirmed to WDAY that she was the author of the offensive tweets.

“My tweets may have been distasteful but don’t illustrate what kind of educator I am,” she said in a text message to the station.

A spokesperson for the West Fargo school system said that officials were reviewing Sheridan’s tweets.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Climate Change 101: Here is how Trump will destroy the environment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+