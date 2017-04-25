BUSTED: Ivanka Trump pays sweatshop workers near minimum wage for 57-hour workweeks

First daughter Ivanka Trump, image courtesy of www.IvankaTrump.com

The author of the upcoming book, “Women Who Work” will have to answer for how she treats the women who work for her.

The Washington Post reports that inspectors with the Fair Labor Association found dozens of violations of international labor standards during an audit of a factory in China owned by the G-III Apparel Group — which owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Ivanka’s fashion line.

The newspaper noted the timing of the inspectors’ report, “comes as the president’s daughter has sought to cast herself as both a champion of workplace issues and a defender of her father’s “buy American, hire American” agenda.”

Just yesterday, G-III was busted for rebranding Ivanka’s clothing line and dumping it on the discount retailer Stein Mart.

This week’s G-III scandals are just the latest to plague Ivanka’s fashion empire during her father’s First 100 Days as president. Only weeks after being sworn-in, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway broke ethics rules by telling Fox News viewers to “go buy” Ivanka’s products.

Activists have also been using the hashtag, #GrabYourWallet to organize a nationwide boycott of Trump family products. The power of such consumer activism was recently demonstrated when Fox News fired host Bill O’Reilly after consumer pressure resulted in dozens of companies halting advertising on the O’Reilly Factor.

Today’s report includes violations of overtime limits, workplace safety concerns, and required 57 hour weeks for near Chinese minimum wage.

While the president himself took to Twitter to push back after Nordstrom dropped Ivanka’s clothing line, today even her company declined to comment the Washington Post on the sweatshop scandal.