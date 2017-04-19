Carter Page’s 2016 trip to Moscow was the ‘catalyst’ for the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation: report

Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

Carter Page’s trip to Moscow in July 2016 was the “catalyst” for the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives, The New York Times reports.

During his trip, Carter gave a Russia-friendly speech at the New Economic School in Moscow and took several meetings with Russian officials. According to the Times, the bureau “intercepted communications of Russian officials” discussing Page.

In September, after he stepped down from the Trump campaign, the FBI secured a FISA warrant to monitor the former adviser.