Children of undocumented immigrants to protest at White House

Dozens of child and teen protesters — mostly youths whose parents are in the United States illegally — departed Florida for Washington Monday to urge President Donald Trump to end his policy of ramped-up deportations.

“We are going to Washington on a bus. This caravan is about how us, youth, are going to stand up to President Trump’s bullying,” said Jasmine, a 10-year old, said at a news conference.

She did not want to give her last name so as to protect her parents.

“I’m going to Washington DC for my mom and dad. I’m going to stand up to defend my family,” Jasmine said.

She was part of a group of about 40 minors, accompanied by relatives and adult activists, who boarded a bus in Florida bound for the US capital, wearing T-shirts and carrying signs reading “We Belong Together.”

They were to meet up in Washington with youngsters from other US cities, stopping along the way north in Atlanta, Georgia, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The protest at the White House is planned for Thursday.

Helena, a 17-year-old from Homestead, Florida, said she wanted to take part to protest against a policy that has exacted a heavy toll in her family.

“Five years ago my father was deported. His deportation was unjust,” the teen said.

“He was a good father and a hard worker.”