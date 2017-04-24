Chobani yogurt sues Alex Jones and InfoWars for falsely linking brand to sexual assault case

Alex Jones broadcasts while driving (Photo: Screen capture)

The greek yogurt brand Chobani is suing Alex Jones and his website InfoWars after the conspiracy theorist published false information linking the company’s owner to a sexual assault case involving refugee children.

Chobani seeks at least $10,000 in damages and an admission of wrongdoing from InfoWars after the conspiracy site published a series of articles alleging a link between owner Hamdi Ulukaya and Twin Falls, an Idaho city where three refugee boys sexually assaulted a 5-year old in an apartment complex’s laundry room.

As the Idaho Statesmen reports, Ulukaya—a Turkish immigrant who has publicly advocated for refugees—has in the past been a target for threats and misinformation. InfoWars published several false articles linking Chobani to Twin Falls, including, “Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists” and “MSM Covers for Globalist’s Refugee Import Program after Child Rape Case.”

Chobani repeatedly asked Jones and InfoWars to remove the false information—requests the company ignored.

“The defendants’ conduct in this matter was extreme, outrageous and warrants punitive damages,” Chobani’s lawsuit reads.