Chris Cuomo mocks Trump’s ‘fake’ victory lap: Georgia election was not a win for the GOP

CNN host Chris Cuomo (screen grab)

Late Tuesday night, President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Georgia Republicans and celebrated a victory.

“Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG “R” win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!” Trump said.

But political commentators are united in surprise at the way that this race turned from a strong Republican seat to a Democrat barely coming up short of 50 percent just months after Donald Trump won his race for president.

“You do have a little bit of a demo shift here, right?” Cuomo noted. “You have college educated whites that didn’t vote for Trump as emphatically. You have women that’s a pretty active vote in this district. But, David [Gregory], the president said, ‘despite major outside money,’ true, there was a lot of money by Democrats put in this and it was outside. ‘Fake media support,’ untrue. Because nobody was talking up Ossoff. Everybody was talking about what’s going to happen there because Trump is weighing in so heavily and the fact that Ossoff is a neophyte made it more of a proxy battle. The only thing that seems fake is Trump coming out and saying this was good for Republicans, that they gave away 48 percent of the vote to somebody that nobody knows.”

Gregory agreed, saying that Trump is “at his most hyperbolic when he’s talking about himself and about elections.”

Despite winning the election over six months ago, Trump and his surrogates can’t stop defending his win and declaring it a mandate.

Watch the full video below:



