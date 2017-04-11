Classified docs pushed by Nunes show no evidence Obama administration wiretapped Trump: report

Rep. Devin Nunes bombarded by reporters (screenshot)

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have found no evidence to substantiate Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama “wire tapped” Trump Tower during the 2016 election, or engaged in any nefarious activity agains the Trump campaign, CNN reports.

The lawmakers reviewed the same intelligence that “concerned” House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, leading him to visit the White House and disclose that “the intelligence community incidentally collected information” on Trump transition team members. Nunes initially gleaned that information through the help of two White House officials. Nunes initially refused to disclose the intelligence he obtained—even with fellow members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Now, members of the House and Senate intelligence committees have seen the intelligence reports, according to CNN. And they seen nothing “unusual of illegal” on the part of the Obama administration, with one source describing the requisitions make by Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice as “normal and appropriate.”

“I think it’s going to be the biggest story,” Trump said of his assertion that the Obama administration surveilled his transition team. “It’s such an important story for our country and the world.”

Last week, Nunes recused himself from the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation. As CNN notes, the House Ethics Committee is reviewing whether Nunes inappropriately revealed classified information when he shared that information with the White House.