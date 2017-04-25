‘Congrats on not committing sex crimes’: Internet roasts Trump’s ‘historic accomplishments’ in 100 days

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump last week insisted that it was “ridiculous” to judge his presidency based on its first 100 days — but on Tuesday the White House put up a web page bragging about all of Trump’s “historic accomplishments” in that time period.

Among other things, Trump boasted of having signed the most executive orders of any president in modern history over his first 100 days, while also “rolling back more regulations than any president in history.”

In fact, Trump has gone through his first 100 days without any major legislative accomplishments, and an Associated Press analysis has found that he’s accomplished fewer than half of the things that he pledged to do in his first 100 days.

Response on the internet was predictably brutal, as many Twitter users mocked Trump not only for his lack of positive achievements, but also the numerous times that he had embarrassed the country.

@PressSec @WhiteHouse @POTUS "We're not yet at war" and "Congress has thwarted his ill-informed, amateur initiatives" hardly count as successes. — Alan Mlinarchik (@alanmlinarchik) April 25, 2017

@pixelatedboat Thank you President Trump for not somehow forcing the nation to see your withered penis in the first 100 days. — WORLD IS A FUCK (@RIPMarkusJ) April 25, 2017

Trump did more in his first 100 days than most presidents got done in 10 hrs — Ken M (@horseysurprise) April 25, 2017

Trump has had more days under FBI investigation during the first 100 days than any other president in history.#Trumprussia — Arthur Doucette (@arthur_doucette) April 25, 2017

Does Trump's list of accomplishments in the first 100 days count both failed attempts at a Muslim ban, or just one of them? — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) April 25, 2017

Can the bar go any lower?

Donald Trump brags he got 'higher ratings than 9/11' in interview about first 100 days.https://t.co/FOfwsiHKLW — Captain Truth (@TruthTeamOne) April 25, 2017

All the people I know who have had the kind of first 100 days of employment trump has had are all now unemployed. — Beth Duffy (@BethDuffy13) April 25, 2017

When you Google Trump's accomplishments as President in the first 100 days… pic.twitter.com/UNyW4C79I6 — LivingBlue (@LivingBlueinRed) April 25, 2017