Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Congrats on not committing sex crimes’: Internet roasts Trump’s ‘historic accomplishments’ in 100 days

Brad Reed

25 Apr 2017 at 10:50 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald Trump last week insisted that it was “ridiculous” to judge his presidency based on its first 100 days — but on Tuesday the White House put up a web page bragging about all of Trump’s “historic accomplishments” in that time period.

Among other things, Trump boasted of having signed the most executive orders of any president in modern history over his first 100 days, while also “rolling back more regulations than any president in history.”

In fact, Trump has gone through his first 100 days without any major legislative accomplishments, and an Associated Press analysis has found that he’s accomplished fewer than half of the things that he pledged to do in his first 100 days.

Response on the internet was predictably brutal, as many Twitter users mocked Trump not only for his lack of positive achievements, but also the numerous times that he had embarrassed the country.

Check out some of the top reactions below.

 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Karma’s a b*tch, Ivanka!’: The internet cheers after Trump’s daughter greeted by jeers in Germany
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+