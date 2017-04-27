Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones loses child custody battle

Alex Jones (Photo: Screen capture)

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lost his court battle against his former wife. After a 10-day trial in Texas, it was decided that he would not get custody of his three children.

According to a BuzzFeed report, the jury deliberated for about nine and a half hours and released the ruling late in the evening. Kelly Jones will continue joint custody of the children with the ability to decide where the children live. Before the case, she had joint custody but only limited and supervised visitation with the children living with their father.

Mr. Jones apparently sat stoic-faced, BuzzFeed said and refused to speak to reporters following the trial. Ms. Jones hugged her attorney and wiped tears from her eyes.

“I’m so blessed to have such a wonderful support system and I just pray that what’s happened to my family that people can understand what parental alienation syndrome is and get an awareness of it so we can stop this from happening to others,” Ms. Jones told reporters.

Here's video of Kelly Jones here in the lobby post verdict pic.twitter.com/w81jfvMKbE — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) April 28, 2017

“Mr. Jones is like a cult leader,” Ms. Jones’ attorney Robert Hoffman told the jury. “And we’ve seen the horrific damage cult leaders do to their followers.”

Mr. Jones’ attorney argued that the “character” of Alex Jones he plays on InfoWars is nothing more than a “performance artist” and an act. A psychologist also formally diagnosed Mr. Jones with a Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

The jury obviously agreed with Ms. Jones.