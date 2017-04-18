Courtroom bursts into laughter after Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan mocks Neil Gorsuch

Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch (Photo: Wikipedia)

Monday was Justice Neil Gorsuch’s first day on the bench hearing cases, but it didn’t go well as other justices were quick to put him in his place.

The case was about federal workers who lost their jobs. Lawyer Chris Landau, representing a Census Bureau worker, said his client was hardly “breaking any new ground” with his suit and argued that it should be allowed to move forward to court. Gorsuch outright called Landau a liar.

“No, just to continue to make it up,” Gorsuch said, according to Bloomberg.

Fellow Justice Elena Kagan nailed Gorsuch on the bad behavior and led the court into laughter at his expense.

“This would be kind of a revolution — I mean, to the extent you can have a revolution in this kind of case,” she said.