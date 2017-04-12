Daily Mail agrees to settle Melania Trump lawsuit over modeling report

U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks during a visit to Excel Academy Public Charter School in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Britain’s Daily Mail agreed on Wednesday to pay Melania Trump an undisclosed sum and issue an apology after the news group published an article about her previous professional work as a model.

She had filed a $150 million (£120 million) lawsuit against the Daily Mail‘s owner in New York claiming the article had cost her millions of dollars in potential business.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail apologized for the article and said it would issue a retraction.

“We have agreed to pay her damages and costs,” it said.

A person familiar with the situation said the settlement was worth less than $3 million, including legal costs and damages.

