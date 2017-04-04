Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Delete your company’: Internet scalds Pepsi and Kendall Jenner for co-opting Black Lives Matter in new ad

Elizabeth Preza

04 Apr 2017 at 18:57 ET                   
Kendall Jenner (Pepsi)

On Tuesday, Pepsi released a remarkable ad featuring Kendall Jenner diffusing an escalating protest with a can of delicious cola. The ad paid homage to the famous Reuters photo featuring a black woman peacefully facing off with police in full riot gear.

The company’s blatant co-opting of a movement that campaigns against systemic racism towards black people lit up the Internet:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Senior White House official: ‘The clock has now run out’ on North Korea ‘and all options are on the table’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+