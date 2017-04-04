‘Delete your company’: Internet scalds Pepsi and Kendall Jenner for co-opting Black Lives Matter in new ad

Kendall Jenner (Pepsi)

On Tuesday, Pepsi released a remarkable ad featuring Kendall Jenner diffusing an escalating protest with a can of delicious cola. The ad paid homage to the famous Reuters photo featuring a black woman peacefully facing off with police in full riot gear.

The company’s blatant co-opting of a movement that campaigns against systemic racism towards black people lit up the Internet:

i also think the pepsi ad is bad. it should have been more racist — leon (@leyawn) April 4, 2017

Extremely brave of Pepsi to stand up for Pepsi rights — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) April 4, 2017

me watching that pepsi ad pic.twitter.com/x1Jsli9SUw — Xiomara Blanco (@zeeohmara) April 4, 2017

i get it now. if black lives matter protesters would've handed a pepsi to the cops they wouldnt of gotten tear gassed. it's so clear now. — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) April 4, 2017

*Cop raises nightstick over unarmed black person*

*Black person timidly offers cop Pepsi in their hand*

*Cop apologizes, hugs them* — Tax-free Hands. (@thewayoftheid) April 4, 2017

On the cutting room floor bc Pepsi wanted a happy ending instead of a realistic one https://t.co/KSTLD4lI7f — Tax-free Hands. (@thewayoftheid) April 4, 2017

@yashar @KendallJenner @pepsi Shorter: Kylie gets woke at a photoshoot, joins, nay, LEADS protest to give cop a Pepsi so he's nice? Is that it in a nutshell? pic.twitter.com/Cbh9Z015HC — Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) April 4, 2017

Wow so a can of Pepsi is the answer — $NOOCHIE. (@snoochieshy) April 4, 2017

If the point of that Pepsi ad was to prompt a heated debate over whether Pepsi sucks or not they definitely succeeded. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) April 4, 2017