‘Delete your company’: Internet scalds Pepsi and Kendall Jenner for co-opting Black Lives Matter in new ad
On Tuesday, Pepsi released a remarkable ad featuring Kendall Jenner diffusing an escalating protest with a can of delicious cola. The ad paid homage to the famous Reuters photo featuring a black woman peacefully facing off with police in full riot gear.
WATCH: Apparently @KendallJenner and @pepsi have taken over Black Lives Matter. Not kidding. pic.twitter.com/VUbQvxkPmW
— Yashar (@yashar) April 4, 2017
The company’s blatant co-opting of a movement that campaigns against systemic racism towards black people lit up the Internet:
i also think the pepsi ad is bad. it should have been more racist
— leon (@leyawn) April 4, 2017
Extremely brave of Pepsi to stand up for Pepsi rights
— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) April 4, 2017
me watching that pepsi ad pic.twitter.com/x1Jsli9SUw
— Xiomara Blanco (@zeeohmara) April 4, 2017
i get it now. if black lives matter protesters would've handed a pepsi to the cops they wouldnt of gotten tear gassed. it's so clear now.
— quinta b. (@quintabrunson) April 4, 2017
*Cop raises nightstick over unarmed black person*
*Black person timidly offers cop Pepsi in their hand*
*Cop apologizes, hugs them*
— Tax-free Hands. (@thewayoftheid) April 4, 2017
On the cutting room floor bc Pepsi wanted a happy ending instead of a realistic one https://t.co/KSTLD4lI7f
— Tax-free Hands. (@thewayoftheid) April 4, 2017
Hey Pepsi? pic.twitter.com/0z4Qv3txD0
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) April 4, 2017
@yashar @KendallJenner @pepsi Shorter: Kylie gets woke at a photoshoot, joins, nay, LEADS protest to give cop a Pepsi so he's nice? Is that it in a nutshell? pic.twitter.com/Cbh9Z015HC
— Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) April 4, 2017
Wow so a can of Pepsi is the answer
— $NOOCHIE. (@snoochieshy) April 4, 2017
If the point of that Pepsi ad was to prompt a heated debate over whether Pepsi sucks or not they definitely succeeded.
— Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) April 4, 2017
So much activity in @pepsi's mentions rn, my goodness. pic.twitter.com/1M13z3FBN8
— Lil' Cory From SW (@CoryTownes) April 4, 2017
.@pepsi delete your company.
— Rilgood (@rilgood) April 4, 2017