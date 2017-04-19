Democrat Jon Ossoff heads to run-off election in battle for Georgia’s 6th congressional district: CNN

Supporters for Democrat Jon Ossoff

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff will face a runoff election against Republican Karen Handel after failing to win a majority of the vote Tuesday in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District special election.

There were 18 candidates vying to replace former GOP congressman Tom Price, who left his seat to became President Donald Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, was the lone Democrat in the race.

President Donald Trump had tweeted support for the Republican candidates, while bashing Ossoff as a “super liberal” who “would be a disaster in Congress.”

No Democrat has represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District since 1978. But Democrats were hopeful that opposition to the president would drive support for their candidate. Ossoff’s campaign received millions in donations as he promised his agenda would be to “make Trump furious.”

Speaking just before the projected results late Tuesday night, Ossoff thanked his supporters and urged Republican opposition forces to “bring it on.”

