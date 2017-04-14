Democratic Rep: Jared Kushner committed perjury by lying on his FBI disclosure forms

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY (Screen capture)

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said on CNN Friday that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner committed perjury when he told the FBI that he did not meet with foreign officials as part of obtaining his top-secret level security clearance.

Nadler was one of a group of Democrats who submitted a letter to FBI Director James Comey calling for Kusher’s security clearance to be revoked until questions about his meetings with Russian bank representatives and government officers before Trump’s inauguration in January.

On Friday, Nadler told CNN anchor Kate Bolduan that the Democrats have not heard back from Comey, but that they did not expect to hear anything so soon. The congressman said he finds it hard to believe that it would just slip Kushner’s mind that he was lying on his disclosure form.

“It’s hard to imagine that omitting on — that when you have a form that says, you answer completely under penalty of perjury, you don’t omit anything under penalty of perjury, that you omit dozens of meetings with foreign officials, when they specifically ask about that,” Nadler said.

“He met with the Russian ambassador, he met with security people, or at least people who had graduated from the security school of the FSB, the successor to the KGB, and he omits that? Now, what is that, absent-mindedness?” said Nadler. “I doubt that.”

He continued, “The fact that he submitted a materially false statement to the FBI for security clearance is a very bad thing, and it’s potentially a criminal act with a five-year penalty, and pending straightening this up, we’re saying his security clearance should be revoked.”

Watch the video, embedded below: