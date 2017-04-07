Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democratic senator demands to know why Trump administration tried to unmask Twitter critic

David Ferguson

07 Apr 2017 at 18:40 ET                   
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks with reporters the weekly after party caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 23, 2015. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden (D) on Friday sent a letter demanding to know on what grounds the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — by way of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) — attempted to force Twitter to reveal the identity of an anti-Trump user.

“The letter, addressed to acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Kevin McAleenan,” wrote The Intercept’s Sam Biddle, “requests that the agency “conduct an internal review into why and how CBP issued the summons and report on the results of that review.”

Twitter sued the U.S. government on Thursday for violating its civil rights as provided for under the U.S. Constitution.

The government was forced to drop its bid to unmask Twitter user @ALT_USCIS, an account that features the voices of federal workers whose jobs have been downsized or eliminated under Trump.

Wyden’s letter went on, “On its face, CBP’s request for information on the @ALT_USCIS Twitter account appeared completely unrelated to the authority cited for the summons. Even more concerning is the possibility that CBP requested this information to learn if the accountholder(s) are employed by the Department of Homeland Security in order to take retaliatory action or otherwise squelch the exercise of First Amendment right to comment on U.S. policy, and to make these comments anonymously.”

Read the full letter here.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Watch this panel of men discuss whether misogyny ‘played a role’ in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+