Distributor rebranded Ivanka’s clothing line without her knowledge — and dumped it at a discount retailer

Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Merchandise distributor G-III tried rebranding Ivanka Trump’s clothing line under a different name and dumping the product onto a discount retailer without her knowledge.

Business of Fashion reports that G-III, which owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Ivanka’s clothing line, relabeled some of her garments as coming from “Adrienne Vittadini Studio,” and then sold them to Stein Mart, a discount retail chain based in Jacksonville, Fla.

“G-III accepts responsibility for resolving this issue, which occurred without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization,” a representative for G-III told Business of Fashion. “G-III has already begun to take corrective actions, including facilitating the immediate removal of any mistakenly labeled merchandise from its customer. The Ivanka Trump brand continues to grow and remains very strong.”

Why did G-III try relabeling Trump’s garments? Business of Fashion speculates that it may not have simply been reacting to pressure from the consumer boycott of Trump’s clothes. Instead, it notes that the distributor might have simply been trying to protect Ivanka’s brand name from being associated with a low-end retailer.

However, there is no way to know for certain at this point, as G-III hasn’t yet reported sales numbers for Ivanka’s clothing line in the first quarter of 2017.