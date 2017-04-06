‘Dozens’ of Secret Service agents being pulled from criminal investigations to guard Trump family

Donald Trump arrives on stage with his family to speak to supporters during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016 (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

The Trump family’s unusual living arrangements and travel habits have strained the Secret Service’s budget, and a new report shows that it’s hurting the agency’s other functions.

The New York Times reports that dozens of Secret Service agents are being pulled away from criminal cases they’ve been working on because the agency needs additional manpower to help keep the president’s family safe.

Costs for the Secret Service are running particularly high under President Trump because some members of Trump’s family reside full time in Trump Tower in New York, and because the president regularly makes weekend trips to his luxury resort in Florida.

All of this has taken a toll on the Secret Service, as Rep. Jason Chaffetz tells the Times that many agents are “flat-out worn out” by the additional duties they’ve had to take on since Trump’s election.

Earlier this year, the Secret Service requested an additional $60 million in funding to help protect Trump and his family, including an additional $26.8 million to help protect Trump Tower, and an additional $33 million to be spent on the executive branch’s travel expenses. However, the Office of Management and Budget rejected the Secret Service’s funding proposal, which means the agency has had to make do with its current resources.