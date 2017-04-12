Dragon blood may help wounds heal faster
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Komodo dragon-inspired compound slays tough bacterial infections in mice S. Rohrlach via Flickr A bacteria-fighting compound, based on a molecule from Komodo dragon blood, helped wounds heal faster in mice. In some myths, dragon’s blood is a toxic, vile substance. In others, it has magical properties, curing disease and making ordinary mortals invincible. When it…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion