‘Dumbass’ Trump wildly mocked over tweet urging everyone to read a book with no words

Eric W. Dolan

17 Apr 2017 at 10:22 ET                   
A lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration disputing a six-month delay on ceiling fan standards coming into effect and demanding a court order to enforce them immediately (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump on Monday morning urged Americans to read a book that contains no words.

“A great book for your reading enjoyment: “REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS” by Michael J. Knowles,” the president tweeted.

But the book is a gag. It was authored by Michael J. Knowles, a correspondent for the conservative website Daily Wire, and consists of about 260 blank pages. The book ended up at the No. 1 bestseller spot on Amazon this year.

Trump later attacked Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, a Democrat. “The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal [sic] race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” he tweeted.

The president’s tweets set off a firestorm of mockery on the social media website. Many users mocked Trump’s literacy.

Others used the tweets as an opportunity to share humorous images critical of the president.

Trump also said Monday on Twitter that his first 100 days in office had proven that Barack Obama’s foreign policy was a failure.

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
