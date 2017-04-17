‘Dumbass’ Trump wildly mocked over tweet urging everyone to read a book with no words

A lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration disputing a six-month delay on ceiling fan standards coming into effect and demanding a court order to enforce them immediately (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump on Monday morning urged Americans to read a book that contains no words.

“A great book for your reading enjoyment: “REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS” by Michael J. Knowles,” the president tweeted.

But the book is a gag. It was authored by Michael J. Knowles, a correspondent for the conservative website Daily Wire, and consists of about 260 blank pages. The book ended up at the No. 1 bestseller spot on Amazon this year.

Trump later attacked Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, a Democrat. “The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal [sic] race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” he tweeted.

The president’s tweets set off a firestorm of mockery on the social media website. Many users mocked Trump’s literacy.

@realDonaldTrump You have publicly admitted you don't read books — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Glad to see you could find a book on your reading level. — Julia Reiss (@thereisspiece) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Presumably on the Betsy DeVos reading list. — Julia Reiss (@thereisspiece) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You don't even read — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Nice. It's the one book I believe you've read. — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump at least he can spell "Congressional" you fucking dumbass — Sara Kenigsberg (@skenigsberg) April 17, 2017

Others used the tweets as an opportunity to share humorous images critical of the president.

@realDonaldTrump Here's a book you should read, assuming you can spare some time between golfing and war-mongering pic.twitter.com/1b3XcHGXdD — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @ossoff We can always tell when something big is about to go down with #TrumpRussia.

You hate-tweet against Democrats.

That's your tell. pic.twitter.com/Klo6X51IxQ — Holly #TheResistance (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump It's a bird, it's a plane, NO! It's Super Liberal! Here to save the day and provide affordable health insurance and equality for all. pic.twitter.com/Rv2MpsoRto — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) April 17, 2017

Trump also said Monday on Twitter that his first 100 days in office had proven that Barack Obama’s foreign policy was a failure.