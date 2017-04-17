‘Dumbass’ Trump wildly mocked over tweet urging everyone to read a book with no words
President Donald Trump on Monday morning urged Americans to read a book that contains no words.
“A great book for your reading enjoyment: “REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS” by Michael J. Knowles,” the president tweeted.
But the book is a gag. It was authored by Michael J. Knowles, a correspondent for the conservative website Daily Wire, and consists of about 260 blank pages. The book ended up at the No. 1 bestseller spot on Amazon this year.
Trump later attacked Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, a Democrat. “The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal [sic] race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” he tweeted.
The president’s tweets set off a firestorm of mockery on the social media website. Many users mocked Trump’s literacy.
@realDonaldTrump You have publicly admitted you don't read books
@realDonaldTrump Glad to see you could find a book on your reading level.
@realDonaldTrump Presumably on the Betsy DeVos reading list.
@Warpath72 @Harry1T6 @michaeljknowles @realDonaldTrump It's because it's written at his preferred reading level: grade 1.
@realDonaldTrump You don't even read
@realDonaldTrump Nice. It's the one book I believe you've read.
@realDonaldTrump at least he can spell "Congressional" you fucking dumbass
@tullymox @realDonaldTrump @ndotsimons it's literally just blank pages. Another scam.
Others used the tweets as an opportunity to share humorous images critical of the president.
@realDonaldTrump #FlipThe6th pic.twitter.com/JynY8MJodM
@realDonaldTrump A great book for you. pic.twitter.com/s5gZNmPRnZ
@realDonaldTrump Here's a book you should read, assuming you can spare some time between golfing and war-mongering pic.twitter.com/1b3XcHGXdD
@realDonaldTrump @ossoff We can always tell when something big is about to go down with #TrumpRussia.
You hate-tweet against Democrats.
That's your tell. pic.twitter.com/Klo6X51IxQ
@realDonaldTrump It's a bird, it's a plane, NO! It's Super Liberal! Here to save the day and provide affordable health insurance and equality for all. pic.twitter.com/Rv2MpsoRto
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/JBXl5p98m3
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6Et3pvJl2u
Trump also said Monday on Twitter that his first 100 days in office had proven that Barack Obama’s foreign policy was a failure.