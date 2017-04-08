Quantcast

Elizabeth Warren blasts Trump’s ‘erratic’ handling of Syria and Assad: This ‘is not a strategy’

David Ferguson

08 Apr 2017 at 18:15 ET                   
Elizabeth Warren (Photo Tim Pierce https://www.flickr.com/photos/qwrrty/8152000142/) Donald Trump (Screenshot)

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) tore into President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday for his lack of any clear strategy in Syria and his “erratic” handling of national policy toward the Assad regime.

TheHill.com reported that Warren said there was “no strategic justification” for the strike and went on to say that Trump’s haphazard attention to the details of foreign policy do not constitute a Middle East strategy.

“We need a plan to hold Assad accountable. But so far I’ve seen no compelling strategic justification for Trump’s missile strike,” she wrote. “Within a week, Trump’s Admin went from asserting they wouldn’t intervene to launching Tomahawk missiles against Assad. That’s erratic.”

“The President’s erratic approach to Syria is not a strategy,” she said. “It underscores why our Constitution doesn’t let Presidents wage war alone.”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
